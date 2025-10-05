Over 1.2m Iranians donate blood in 6 months

TEHRAN –A total of 1,226,464 Iranians donated blood in the first six months of the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, indicating a 1.4 percent growth compared to the same period last year, according to an official with the Blood Transfusion Organization.

The highest blood donation growth was recorded in the provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Zanjan, and North Khorasan, respectively, the health ministry website quoted Shahram Mirzaei as saying.

Blood donation in the last month of summer (August 23 – September 22) has increased by 14 percent in comparison with the same period in 2024. Some 192,662 units of blood were donated during this month.

The highest blood donation growth was recorded in the provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan (almost 53 percent), Yazd (more than 39 percent), and Gilan (around 30 percent).

The official went on to say that about 56 percent of blood donations come from regular blood donors.

Thanks to various promotional and cultural campaigns and activities, the number of female blood donors has increased. Currently, women’s share of blood donation in the country is around five percent, Mirzaei noted. North Khorasan and (almost nine percent), Lorestan (more than eight percent), and Qazvin (over seven percent) provinces had the highest blood donation by women.

However, women are expected to get more involved in blood donation.

WHO lauds IBTO’s achievements

In January, the former World Health Organization representative, Jaffar Hussain, admired the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization’s (IBTO) leadership in blood safety and transfusion services, and highlighted their remarkable achievement of a 100 percent voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation system, a testament to the principles of universal health coverage in action.

He also thanked the blood donors, whose selflessness serves as an inspiration to all.

Admiring the IBTO’s efforts and expertise in providing services to patients with rare blood types, the official underscored Iran’s capacity to serve as a model for other nations in the realm of blood transfusion and rare blood management.

Addressing National Rare Blood Day on January 22, the official praised the country’s steadfast commitment to equitable healthcare access, ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their blood type.

The official commended the country’s unwavering dedication to tackling the unique challenges surrounding rare blood, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration, innovation, and unwavering determination in this global endeavor, the WHO website announced in a press release on January 27.

