Iran water polo defeat Hong Kong at 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s water polo team defeated Hong Kong 22-10 at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships on Sunday.

Team Melli are drawn in Group A along with China, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong.

Iran, who had defeated China 14-9 in their opening match, are scheduled to face Uzbekistan on Monday.

Japan, Kazakhstan, India, Thailand, and Singapore are in Group B.

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 10 in Ahmedabad, India.