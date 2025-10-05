Tehran’s first visual documents to be displayed at Axkhaneh Shahr

TEHRAN-- On the occasion of commemorating Tehran Week and Day, an exhibition of historical photographs of Tehran titled ‘The Face of Tehran’ will be open on Monday at the city's Axkhaneh Shahr (photo museum).

According to ISNA, Axkhaneh Shahr is set to showcase 60 photos of Tehran in the 13th century AH (19th century AD). These photos, which have been taken by photographers such as Luigi Pashe, Luigi Montabone, Agha Reza Akasbashi, and Abdullah Mirza Qajar, are considered among the first visual documents of Tehran.

Also, along with these works, the two old maps of Tehran, prepared in 1269 and 1275 AH, will be on display for the first time.

The ‘Faces of Tehran’ exhibition is a religious tribute to the 200-year-old capital of Iran; a city that has experienced many changes in its face and identity over time. These images narrate the times when our ancestors lived and the first signs of Tehran’s urban life have been recorded in the frame of the picture.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be held at Axkhaneh Shahr at the intersection of Bahar St. and Bahar Shiraz St. near Haft-e Tir Square on Monday.

Visiting the exhibition is free and open to the public, and those interested can visit the exhibition every day (even holidays) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM until November 5.

KD

