Top Iraqi cleric calls for closer Tehran-Baghdad ties

TEHRAN - Seyyed Ammar Hakim, leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, sat down with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammadkazem al-Sadeq in Baghdad on Monday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of boosting ties in political, economic, cultural and Islamic areas as well as the promotion of mutual cooperation in order to secure the common interests of both nations.

Hakim touched upon the current political situation in Iraq, describing the upcoming elections as significant.

He said the vote can move the country from fragile stability to lasting stability.

The top cleric also highlighted the need to tap into the existing potential while describing the current phase as a turning point in Iraq’s contemporary history, calling for national unity and vigilance to successfully pass this sensitive juncture.