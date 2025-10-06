Mehregan festival to be held in Karaftu cave

TEHRAN—Head of Kordestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department gave news of holding a ceremony in the historic area of Karaftu cave to mark the first anniversary of the inscription of the Celebration of Mehregan on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Pouria Talebnia told ISNA on Monday that the ceremony will be held on Thursday with participation of artistic groups and a number of lovers of Iranian culture and ancient customs in the historic area of Karaftu cave in Divan-Darreh.

Holding this autumn festival in one of the most outstanding sites of the province is a valuable opportunity to commemorate Iranian old traditions and introducing the cultural and historical capacities of the province, he said.

He added that this ritual, which is held on the occasion of the autumn equinox and in celebration of love and friendship, has its roots in Iranian history and beliefs, and this year it will be held in the Karaftu cave with cooperation of artistic and cultural groups and the support of the Divan-Darreh Governorate and the Kordestan Islamic Revolution Art Center.

Referring to the world registration of the Mehregan festival on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List jointly between Iran and Tajikistan, Talebnia stated: This world registration shows the high position of the Mehregan ritual in the common culture of Iranians, and the preservation of such rituals is the preservation of the historical and cultural identity of the Iranian nation.

He also emphasized the role of local artists in the revival of authentic Iranian rituals and added that Kordish and indigenous music groups will perform at this ceremony.

The historical cave of Karaftu is one of the most important ancient sites in Iran and one of the prominent attractions of the Kordestan province, which hosts many tourists and researchers every year with its unique rock architecture.

KD

