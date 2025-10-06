Commission established to engage expatriates in tourism and Iranology

TEHRAN — Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has announced the formation of a new commission to engage the Iranian diaspora in promoting tourism and the study of Iranology.

The commission operates under the supervision of the High Council of Iranian Affairs Abroad to identify experts and key figures in the tourism sector. Its goal is to highlight Iran’s economic, cultural, and scientific capabilities on the international stage, Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushiravan Mohseni-Bandpei said on Sunday.

“One priority of the commission is the active participation of expatriate Iranians in organizing exhibitions and international events to introduce Iran’s tourist attractions and capacities to the world,” he said.

The official added that the initiative also seeks to help the younger generation of Iranians abroad reconnect with their heritage through opportunities to experience their homeland’s culture.

Mohseni-Bandpei further highlighted domestic tourism initiatives, noting that the ministry has organized more than 400 events and festivals across the country, including in Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, and northern provinces, which have stimulated domestic tourism demand and increased satisfaction among tourists and hotel industry stakeholders.

Regarding medical tourism, Mohseni-Bandpei said Iran is recognized as a credible destination in this sector. A newly developed system registers services, standards, and prices accurately to enhance patient trust and improve the quality of medical services, optimizing Iran’s potential in health and tourism.

He concluded that the commission’s ultimate goal is to harness the tourism and Iranology potentials of the country through active participation of Iranians abroad to ensure sustainable tourism development nationally and internationally.

Earlier in July, Seyyed Zia Hashemi, Cultural Deputy to the First Vice President of Iran, announced efforts by the government and parliament to ease travel procedures for millions of Iranians living abroad who wish to visit their homeland.

Available data suggests that some 7.3 million foreign tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the past Persian year 1403, which ended on March 20, 2025. As mentioned by, Mohseni-Bandpey, the data is based on internationally recognized definitions of tourism, which classify any individual who stays at least one night in a destination as a traveler, whether Iranian expatriates or foreign nationals.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots, such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 29 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM