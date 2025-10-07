Situation in West Asia extremely grave due to West’s meddling, Iran UN envoy warns

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations has described the situation in West Asia as “extremely grave,” which, he says, is the result of interventionist policies and militarism by certain extraregional countries, perpetual armed conflicts and the Israeli regime’s genocide.

Amirsaeed Iravani noted such illegal moves would get worse through the imposition of unilateral coercive measures.

“Such actions are in violation of basic human rights, including the right to development, disrupts trade, financial support and legitimate investment and undercut the equality of governments’ sovereignty,” the diplomat added in a UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

“Such moves also intensify the destruction of the environment and poses serious danger to the lives and health of harmed populations, especially, children, women, the elderly and people with special medical conditions,” the Iranian UN envoy said.

Iravani said such a situation will constantly hold back the development of the region and intensify challenges facing it day by day. He also touched upon the military aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran.

“On June 13, 2025, the Israeli regime backed by the U.S. launched large-scale military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran ensued by illegal [U.S.] attacks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities on June 22,” he said.

“These strikes were a blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law and humanitarian international law,” Iravani explained.

“In these attacks, civilians, hospitals, media outlets and vital infrastructure were deliberately targeted, which undermined international peace and security and poses a serious threat to the Non-Proliferation Treaty,” Iravani underlined.

“Such illegal moves not only amount to flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, but also exposes human health, ecosystems and vital resources to the danger of release of radioactive and poisonous materials whose perils transcend borders,” he said.

“Such moves destroy trust, undercuts cooperations and causes the international community to deviate from its common responsibility of protecting the current and future generations alike. Hence, in is necessary that such moves stop and be categorically condemned, so that global efforts to counter environmental challenges will continue non-stop,” he explained.

“Unilateralism is threatening the world and undermining the foundation of peace, stability and development,” noted Iravani.

The West has turned a blind eye to Israeli atrocities for years, continuing their political and financial support for the Tel Aviv regime. Western states have also cracked down on dissent to silence people’s voices.

