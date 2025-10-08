IRAN STONE EXPO 2025 inaugurated with presence of South Korean ambassador

TEHRAN- The 17th Iran International Stone Exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday in Nimvar City, Mahallat County, Markazi Province, in center of Iran, with the presence of South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo, as well as other ambassadors and commercial attachés from several countries.

In addition, the event was participated by eight delegations from Turkey, Russia, Armenia, India, China, Portugal, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, as well as national and provincial officials.

This edition of the exhibition features 40,000 tons of block stone from 400 mines across the country and includes representatives from 15 different countries.

The international event which kicked off on October 7 will wrap up on October 10.

MA