Kabul bombings heighten Pakistan–Afghanistan rift

A series of explosions across Afghanistan late Thursday, including blasts in central Kabul, Paktika, and Khost provinces, has deepened tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government.

Witnesses reported multiple waves of strikes overnight, with explosions near Kabul’s Abdul Haq Square prompting a Taliban-led investigation. Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.

Taliban authorities accused Pakistan of launching coordinated airstrikes inside Afghanistan, including an alleged bombing of a civilian market in eastern Paktika, calling the attacks a “clear breach of sovereignty.” Islamabad has not confirmed any cross-border strikes but reiterated that militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continue to use Afghan territory as a base for attacks inside Pakistan.

The operation followed a deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Orakzai district earlier in the week that killed 11 soldiers. Pakistan’s military said intelligence-led raids afterward eliminated about 30 TTP fighters.

Regional reports suggested the strikes may have targeted TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud, though an unverified audio message later claimed he had survived.

Analysts warn the renewed hostilities risk igniting a broader regional crisis, underscoring deep mistrust that has persisted since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover.