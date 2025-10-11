‘Developed Iran’ to focus on water, clean energy

TEHRAN – The second international event titled ‘Developed Iran’ will be held with a focus on water, electricity, and renewable energies on November 5.

It will bring together Iranian knowledge-based companies, investors, and foreign ambassadors, IRNA reported.

The main topics will include the expansion, renovation, and improvement of power plant efficiency based on national capacities, development of renewable energies and distributed generation infrastructure (small-scale power plants), improvement of efficiency in water extraction and consumption with a focus on reducing energy consumption, the sustainable use of unconventional water resources, including (high-salinity wastewater and sewage effluent), as well as the role of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things for energy optimization and management.

Iran to boost renewable power capacity

Attending the 29th meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Iran’s representative underlined the country’s commitment to the expansion of renewable energy sources via taking various measures.

These include growing solar and wind power production capacities and implementing strategies to improve energy efficiency across residential and industrial sectors, IRNA reported.

Iran plans to expand its renewable energy capacity to 7,000 megawatts by the next Iranian calendar year, which begins on March 21, 2026, up from current levels, Jafar Mohammadzadeh, an energy official said.

