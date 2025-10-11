Gol Ghaltan ritual registered in a village in Fars province

TEHRAN-- The cultural event called Gol Ghaltan (literally meaning rolling in flowers) in Karadeh village of Khafar district, Fars province, has been registered in national tourism calendar.

Head of Khafar Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Ali-Asghar Taheri said that after completing the documentation steps, the cultural-religious ritual of Gol Ghaltan has also been registered under the number 104161141 on the Intangible Heritage List, IRNA reported.



This event, which has a long history, is held every year to coincide with the daffodil harvest season and local festivals, and has managed to attract the attention of many domestic and foreign tourists, he added.



Soaking up babies with petals as one of the most important cultural and religious rituals in this region, plays a significant role in introducing the city's tourism and handicraft capacities.

Taheri added that holding this event annually and simultaneously with the daffodil harvest provides a good opportunity to showcase local products, handicrafts, and souvenirs of Khafar and is effective in attracting tourists and boosting the region's economy.

He said that this city, with its variety of agricultural products and beautiful nature, is one of the popular tourist destinations in Fars in different seasons of the year.

The village of Karadeh is a part of Khafar, Fars province, and is 120 kilometers south of Shiraz.

Also, women in different parts of Damghan county, northern Semnan province, roll their infants below one year of age in pink roses during Gol Ghaltan ritual, believing that it will keep them fresh and healthy.

They perform the ritual in April-May when roses bloom in that area.

Female members of the families, mainly the baby’s mother, grandmothers, and aunts, perform the ceremony. In early morning, women bath the baby, then put him/her on a white bed sheet full of pink rose petals and roll the baby while waving the sheet.

Four female members of the family hold four corners of the sheet and recite religious songs marking the dignity of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The Gol Ghaltan ritual, being held for more than 400 years, is registered as the oldest spiritual heritage in Semnan province.

