A new study published in the journal IRAQ has cast doubt on the long-accepted completeness of the Babylonian version of the famous Bisotun (Behistun) Inscription, one of the most important trilingual records of the ancient world.

The research, led by Dr. Johannes Hackl of Friedrich Schiller University Jena and conducted with the support of the Bisotun World Heritage Base and Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, suggests that nearly two-thirds of the Babylonian text—carved on a rock face in western Iran—may be irrecoverably lost, contrary to what has been widely believed for decades.

The Bisotun Inscription, commissioned by the Achaemenid King Darius I in the late 6th century BCE, records his rise to power and suppression of rebellions across the Persian Empire. Its Babylonian version has long been studied alongside the Old Persian and Elamite texts as a key to understanding the period. Since 1978, the standard reference for this version has been the edition by Elizabeth N. Von Voigtlander, which claimed to present nearly the entire text.

However, Dr. Hackl’s on-site examination—made possible through collaboration with Iranian authorities—and his analysis of earlier records reveal that the inscription is far more damaged than Von Voigtlander’s edition suggests. The study concludes that the current condition of the Babylonian version largely corresponds to what 19th-century scholars like Henry Rawlinson and Leonard King documented, with large portions of the text simply missing. The research indicates that Von Voigtlander’s edition, while a monumental effort, appears to have overestimated what could be read from the eroded surface and the late-20th-century latex squeezes she used.

The findings have significant implications for historians and linguists, as many unique passages attributed to the Babylonian version may be based on unverifiable data. Dr. Hackl urges scholars to treat these sections as reconstructions rather than confirmed text.

Commenting on the essential role of local collaboration, Dr. Hackl stated, “This research underscores the vital importance of on-site verification and the invaluable role of local heritage custodians in preserving and interpreting Iran’s rich history.”

Despite the academic significance of the research and its official approvals, the study's initial lack of explicit acknowledgment in the publication drew criticism from some quarters. Iranian archaeologist Fereidoun Biglari noted on social media:

“A significant paper, but its value is diminished by the complete lack of acknowledgment for the Bisotun World Heritage Base, without whose collaboration and permission this research could not have proceeded. Our local institutions and experts deserve due credit.”

The Bisotun Inscription was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2006 and remains one of Iran’s most treasured archaeological landmarks. This new research not only revises our understanding of a key historical document but also highlights the ongoing need for transparent and collaborative international scholarship.

AM