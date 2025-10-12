TACI, KIAC sign MoU on promoting road tourism, motor racing

TEHRAN—Heads of Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) and Kuwait International Automobile Club (KIAC) signed a strategic memorandum of understanding in line of promoting regional collaborations in road tourism and promoting motor racing activities.

According to ILNA, the MoU was signed by TACI Head Mohammad-Hossein Soufi and KIAC President Essa Hamzah Al-Failakawion in an official ceremony with participation of Mohammad Toutounchi on Friday.

This cooperation document, which is based on the development of joint cooperation and strengthening international relations in the fields of tourism and motoring, emphasizes the expansion of cultural and people-to-people interactions, facilitating land travel between citizens of the two countries, improving travel safety, promoting responsible travel, and creating new platforms for interaction in the fields of motoring and mobility.

Other provisions of this agreement include organizing joint tourism and automobile rallies, providing mutual roadside assistance services, cooperating in the field of road safety training, exchanging specialized experiences, and facilitating the process of issuing and accepting international documents such as Carnet de Passage (customs clearance permit).

In part of this ceremony, which was held in Kuwait, the managing directors of the two automobile clubs of Iran and Kuwait evaluated the signing of this cooperation document as an effective step towards developing land tourism, expanding cultural relations, and strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, and emphasized its precise implementation.

KD

