Iranians make plea for recapture of Persian Gulf islands of Aryana, Zarkooh

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian citizens have called for the liberation of the Iranian islands of Aryana and Zarkooh, which the United Arab Emirates (UAE) claims ownership of.

“We, a group of Iranian citizens, dedicated to national causes and protectors of the historical heritage of this land, while believing in the indisputable principle of Iran’s territorial integrity, announced the beginning of a popular campaign to retake the Iranian islands of Aryana and Zarkooh,” caid the citizens in a petition addressed to the heads of the three branches of government, namely the executive branch, the Judiciary and the legislature.

As confirmed by reliable historical documents, the two islands have long been an integral part of the Iranian territory. Measuring 12 square kilometers, Aryana is located in the south of the Persian Gulf. In 2012, it was registered on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites as a natural habitat for rare animal species. Zarkooh, measuring 8 square kilometers, has large oil riches yielding more than 550,000 barrels per day.

During the Qajar era due to the incompetence of Iranian rulers and after the British naval forces’ intrusion into the Persian Gulf waters, the two islands were gradually occupied by British troops and later on handed over to the UAE without any authentic legal document.

“Now, at a time when certain regional countries brazenly lay baseless claims on the Iranian islands, there is no room for silence and appeasement,” read the petition. “We the signatories, call on high state institutions to take immediate and firm action.”

The UAE has, time and again, claimed ownership of the two islands as well as the islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa.

The five islands have all been historically part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.

The three islands of the Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

Iran has constantly rejected the UAE’s claims of sovereignty over the three islands, reiterating Tehran’s ownership of the islands.

At the same time as asserting its right to the islands, the Islamic Republic has constantly sought to lead a policy of amity with all of its neighbors, including the Emirates, and expressed a willingness to preserve and strengthen its relations with them.