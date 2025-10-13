VP attending Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women

TEHRAN – Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Zahra Behrouz-Azar is participating in the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, being held on October 13 and 14 in Beijing, China.

The meeting is held with the theme “One Shared Future: New and Accelerated Process for Women’s All-round Development.’

Co-hosted by China and the UN, the meeting has brought together heads of state, government leaders, parliamentary leaders, deputy prime ministers, ministerial officials, leaders of international organizations, and representatives from various continents.

This year, the meeting is being held concurrently with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations and the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women organized by the UN, which was held in Beijing.

The participants will discuss the global challenges, including climate change, technological and digital transformation, and war-inflicted crisis, as well as reviewing each country’s progress in empowering women.

Behrouz-Azar is scheduled to deliver a lecture at the meeting and hold bilateral meetings with officials from other countries to boost international cooperation and share the country’s achievements in empowering women.

Women’s empowerment

In August, Behrouz-Azar said that President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration has always highlighted the importance of national unity and empowering women. As a result, for the first time, more than 2,700 female managers have been appointed in the country as deputy ministers, director generals, deputy director generals, governors, district governors, and heads of research institutes since the current administration.

The official went on to say that over the past year, efforts were made to identify and address harmful issues to women, including the bill on the elimination of violence against women, the hijab, and women riding motorcycles. Moreover, the vice-presidency for women and family affairs has offered loans and other facilities for childbearing.

“I believe that women’s involvement in top management and decision-making positions is their right and a key to the development of the country.

My goal is to increase the share of women in managerial positions in the country based on meritocracy and justice.

I recognize the right of women’s political participation, and I will promote the status of women’s affairs in the administration,” President Masoud Pezeshkian had said during election campaigns.

Addressing the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference, held in Bangkok in 2024, Behrouz-Azar said, “Iran has always focused on programs that empower women, particularly those who are heads of household, economically and socially. Actions taken by the country have always aimed to promote women’s status by observing the principles of the constitution and Islamic teachings.”

