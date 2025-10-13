Standards: the universal language of quality and trust

TEHRAN - Ali Jalali, former secretary and board member of the Iranian Scientific Standards Association, has highlighted the importance of standards in sustainable development, public safety, and commercial transparency.

In an interview with ISNA on the occasion of World Standards Day, he emphasized the need for enhanced training and stronger oversight by the National Standards Organization across provinces to promote a national culture of standards.

What is World Standards Day, and what is the philosophy behind its establishment?

World Standards Day is observed on October 14th each year. It serves as a reminder of the value of agreement, order, and quality in human life. In 1946, representatives from 25 countries met in London to create a global framework for harmonizing standards, which led to the founding of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The day honors millions of professionals and engineers who, through the development and implementation of standards, lay the foundation for industrial development, fair trade, and consumer safety. Standards are the universal language of development; without them, no industry can compete globally.

What do standard marks on products signify, and what are their technical bases?

Standard marks are a language of trust between producers and consumers, indicating that a product or service complies with specific technical and quality requirements. These standards can relate to either products or management systems.

According to ISO/IEC 17021 and ISO/IEC 17030, management system marks are valid only if issued by competent bodies under legal supervision. Accreditation bodies under ISO/IEC 17021 must maintain impartiality, technical competence, and independence. ISO/IEC 17030 also provides the framework for conformity marks on products, emphasizing that no mark should be used without formal evaluation.

What are the common violations regarding ISO marks in Iran?

Unfortunately, some companies place ISO marks or phrases directly on their products, even though ISO refers to the organization’s management system, not the product’s quality itself. Printing an ISO 9001 mark alone on a package is a violation.

Each ISO mark must include the name of the issuing body, certificate number, scope, and validity date, and may only be used in brochures, websites, or organizational documents.

Even for ISO 22000, which relates to food safety management, placing the mark or its phrase on a product is prohibited; it may only appear in documents or on a website with the statement: “This product is produced in an organization certified to ISO 22000.” Incorrect use of these marks misleads consumers. This violation is not unique to Iran and can occur worldwide.

How can people verify the authenticity of standard marks and ISO certificates?

Consumers should check the certificate’s name and number and ensure the issuing body is listed among recognized accreditation bodies. In Iran, this is the National Accreditation Center of Iran (NACI), and internationally, accreditation bodies are full members of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

By visiting the official websites of these authorities, people can verify the legitimacy of the issuing body. It is also important to note that ISO certificates are issued for management systems, not products, so any claim that a “product has ISO” is incorrect.

What is the current status of standards in Iran?

In terms of product and service quality, the situation is acceptable, and many producers have successfully obtained international certificates.

However, in environmental, occupational health, and safety areas, such as HSE, there is a significant gap compared to advanced countries. This is due to a lack of specialized training, limited oversight, insufficient resources, and a weak culture of compliance with safety and environmental standards in some industries.

What are your recommendations for promoting a culture of standards in the country?

Standards are effective when they shift from being an administrative requirement to a social belief. Three key actions are necessary:

1. Continuous training for producers and experts on the correct use of marks and international requirements.

2. Public and media awareness to educate people about the true meaning of standards and the difference between management system certificates and product marks.

3. Strengthened oversight by the National Standards Organization across provinces, particularly for products with high public consumption, such as food, beverages, healthcare products, and children’s goods.

Establishing online verification systems, providing public education in schools and universities, and promoting a culture of standards through the media are crucial steps to institutionalize standards in the country. Standards are the universal language of trust between producers and consumers, and strengthening them will improve quality of life, public health, and the economic credibility of the nation.