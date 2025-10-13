FAO highlights Iran’s strategic role in regional food production and agricultural innovation

TEHRAN – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Farrukh Toirov, recognized Iran’s strategic position in regional food production and agricultural innovation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 24th Tehran International Livestock, Poultry, and Industries Exhibition, he expressed readiness to expand technical and specialized cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in advancing sustainable agricultural development and food security.

He emphasized that FAO operates in all its member countries and is actively engaged in supporting Iran’s agricultural priorities and national development goals.

“Our mission is to help people around the world improve their livelihoods and ensure food security for all. The Islamic Republic of Iran plays a special role in this global mission thanks to its diverse ecosystems, rich agricultural resources, and strong potential for both freshwater and saline water-based production,” he said.

Recognizing Iran’s strategic position in regional food production, Toirov added that “God has blessed the Iranian people with fertile lands and valuable natural resources. With proper assessment and scientific management, these assets can drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for communities across the country.”

He commended the achievements of Iran’s agricultural sector, noting that such progress facilitates broader cooperation with the United Nations system. “Iran’s advancements in agriculture make FAO’s work easier and more meaningful. We can build on these successful experiences and share them with other countries that can benefit from Iran’s technical expertise and innovations,” he stated.

Toirov also highlighted the active role of the private sector in Iran’s agricultural development, calling it an important factor in increasing productivity and fostering innovation. “The strong presence of both the public and private sectors creates a solid foundation for deeper collaboration. Together, we can develop a roadmap for the future that supports sustainable agriculture and ensures better food for all,” he said.

Reaffirming FAO’s commitment, the FAO Representative concluded that “FAO stands ready to continue its close cooperation with Iran’s agricultural sector, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, technologies, and best practices that contribute to food security and sustainable development both nationally and globally.”