What Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said at his weekly briefing

TEHRAN – Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei reviewed the latest regional and international developments, including Iran’s diplomatic efforts on border security, regional mediation, and nuclear negotiations.

‘Caution needed against Israel’s record of betrayal’

Baqaei said developments across West Asia demand swift and coordinated diplomatic action, stressing that the situation in Gaza remains the most pressing regional issue.

“After more than 700 days of genocide in Gaza, a temporary understanding was reached to halt the regime’s attacks. However, based on experience, both the international community and regional countries must remain cautious so that Israel does not once again betray its promises,” he warned.

He said that despite the suspension of bombings, the scale of atrocities and destruction uncovered in Gaza points to a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Baqaei also accused the Israeli regime of conducting a “coordinated cognitive warfare campaign” to distort perceptions about its military failures.

“Western media have begun confirming what Iranian officials had already exposed. Media outlets have been weaponized to fabricate a false image of Israeli power,” he noted.

Following two years of devastating war and unprecedented human suffering in Gaza, Hamas and Israel accepted a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on October 9 under Donald Trump’s controversial 20-point plan. While the agreement temporarily halts Israel’s military operations and paves the way for prisoner exchange and phased withdrawals, analysts warn that it leaves unresolved the root causes of the conflict and may only postpone another round of violence.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 67,806 people and wounded 170,066 since October 2023. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023 attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

‘Iran ready to help Pakistan, Afghanistan settle disputes’

Commenting on the growing border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s readiness to help both neighbors settle their disputes peacefully.

“Security and stability in our surrounding region are vital. We have called on both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue,” he said.

Commenting on recent terrorist attacks in southeastern Iran, Baqaei said Tehran and Islamabad are determined to enhance counterterrorism coordination.

“Iran and Pakistan share a serious will to confront terrorism. We hope joint agreements will soon be fully implemented to prevent such attacks,” he said.

Kabul was shaken on Thursday by two explosions, while another blast struck a market in Afghanistan’s border province of Paktika, further inflaming tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

The Taliban government accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty, condemning the cross-border attacks as a breach of international norms. Islamabad stopped short of denying involvement in the explosions but urged the Taliban to rein in the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), an armed group long blamed for deadly assaults inside Pakistan.

Once close allies sharing strategic interests, Pakistan and the Taliban government have seen their relations deteriorate sharply amid Islamabad’s accusations that Kabul is harboring TTP militants responsible for years of cross-border attacks.

Reports suggest that Islamabad has accused Kabul of allowing militant groups to launch attacks from Afghan soil, while the Taliban has blamed Pakistan for conducting airstrikes inside Afghanistan.

The two neighbors share a 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) rugged and mountainous frontier known as the Durand Line, a boundary drawn in 1893 under British rule. The border is officially recognized by Pakistan but rejected by Afghanistan, which insists that any activity along the line requires mutual consent.

The Durand Line, which runs through the historic tribal belt dividing ethnic Pashtun communities, has remained a source of deep political tension for decades.

‘European troika’s statement lacks sincerity’

Baqaei dismissed a recent joint statement by the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal—Britain, France, and Germany—as lacking sincerity and originality, accusing them of repeating outdated and politicized positions.

He said the statement merely reiterated “stereotypical and irrelevant” claims that have been raised on multiple occasions.

“The document contains repetitive and baseless assertions. Some points are irrelevant, and the rest show no sign of goodwill or honesty,” Baqaei remarked.

He noted that Europe’s repeated emphasis on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons was misplaced, since Iran neither seeks nor possesses such arms.

“Ironically, while these countries claim to support diplomacy, it was their misuse of the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism that stalled the diplomatic process and created the current deadlock,” he said.

Baqaei stressed that if the European states want to be regarded as credible negotiating partners, they must demonstrate independence, seriousness, and genuine diplomatic capacity.

“Europe must show that it has the will and decision-making authority to act responsibly—both before global public opinion and world governments,” he said.

‘U.S. has a record of aggression, not dialogue’

Commenting on remarks by the U.S. President Donald Trump, who once again spoke of potential cooperation with Iran during his visit to the occupied territories, Baqaei said Tehran’s experience with Washington has been overwhelmingly negative.

“For decades, and especially in recent months, we have witnessed acts of aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran,” he stated.

He emphasized that Iran will approach any future engagement with caution and pragmatism.

“With eyes wide open and based on national interests, the Islamic Republic will decide when and with whom to engage in diplomacy, if such dialogue truly serves the country’s interests,” Baqaei concluded.

‘Nobel Peace Prize reflected political bias’

Reacting to the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to an opposition figure in Venezuela, Baqaei said the decision reflected “political bias rather than genuine support for peace.”

“At this rate, even Netanyahu could be next year’s laureate,” he said.

The Nobel committee on Friday awarded the 58-year-old Machado, a Venezuelan politician notorious for advocating American and Israeli military intervention in her country, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights".

The country’s Supreme Court upheld a 15-year ban against her, citing her direct support for US sanctions, involvement in large-scale corruption, and responsibility for massive financial losses suffered by Venezuela’s foreign assets — including the US-based oil refiner CITGO and the Colombia-based chemicals firm Monómeros.

‘Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan deepen regional cooperation’

Baqaei said Monday’s meeting between Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan reflects the three countries’ commitment to strengthening regional security, transportation, and trade ties.