National women’s health week to be marked

TEHRAN – The health ministry will hold national women’s health week from October 16 to 22, with the theme ‘women’s health supports individual, family, and social resilience’.

The days of the week will be centered around specific topics.

Thursday, October 16, ‘Pregnancy care and miscarriage prevention during crises’

Friday, October 17, ‘Empowering and training women to deal with crises’

Saturday, October 18, ‘cyberspace and media: risks and opportunities on women’s health in crises’

Sunday, October 19, (the topic of the day will be chosen by medical universities in each region based on the death toll, and the latest national non-communicable disease survey)

Monday, October 20, ‘Self-care during crises'

Tuesday, October 21, ‘Gynecological emergencies in crises’

Wednesday, October 22, ‘Mental health in crises’

Women and family health

The 28th Technical Meeting of the G5 Forum was held in Tehran from February 13 to 15, 2024, with the theme “Women and Family Health”.

G5 member states, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan (as an observer member), and the World Health Organization, attended the meeting.

The participants examined joint strategies to improve the health of women and mothers. Additionally, indicators, achievements, challenges, and threats to women’s health in physical, mental, and spiritual categories, as well as future approaches, were discussed, according to the Health Ministry's website.

Addressing the meeting, former Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said the main objective was to improve health conditions in regional countries. "A mother’s health is the pillar of a family’s health, which leads to the expansion of health in a country. So, mothers have a central role in the family."

“Making up half of the country’s population, mothers can play an essential role in the nutritional and mental health of families by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Women’s physical, mental, cultural, emotional, and spiritual well-being improves health care. Healthy women make a healthy family and subsequently a healthy society.”

MT/MG