Iran-China joint cultural heritage plays effective role in deepening ties

TEHRAN--Joint cultural heritage of Iran and China plays an effective role in deepening relations between the two countries and should be considered as a bridge between the hearts of the people of the two nations, said Minister of Cultural Heritage Reza Salehi-Amiri.

Salehi-Amiri's message, which was read on Tuesday, at the opening ceremony of the ‘Armaghan-e Abrisham; a Review of Iran-China Relations’ exhibition, states: “Cultural diplomacy is an important strategy in securing and advancing cultural, economic, and political development. Therefore, it can be considered one of the effective tools in cultural ties between countries. Iran and China, two large countries in East and West Asia with cultural and historical similarities, have had deep ties in the field of cultural and commercial relations since ancient times. In Iran's cultural diplomacy, shared cultural heritage plays a special role in expanding relations between the two countries.”

This joint heritage, which shows the cultural influence and mutual influence of the religious roots of the Iranian world, has played an important role in the formation and cohesion of economic and political relations in form of Zoroastrian and Manichaean rituals, he said.

“The dispatch of ambassadors and trade caravans in the past has also been a manifestation of this civilizational connection. In today's cultural policies, this convergence must be pursued in such a way that the relations between Iran and China are not limited to the economic dimension alone and become a deep bond between the hearts and cultural identities of the two nations; a bond that is rooted in a brilliant past and illuminates the light of today's interactions.”

Emphasizing the necessity of scientific and accurate recognition of the common cultural roots of the two countries, he stated that the correct and scientific recognition of the common heritage provides a clear picture of the common ancient identity in the culture and art of Iran and China and can make the current relationship between the two nations more meaningful.

This recognition will create a common sense of civilizational heritage and will be like an inspiring torch in the path of cultural interactions between the two countries, he added. Salehi-Amiri noted that although religious exchanges in form of Zoroastrian, Manichaean and Islamic rituals are considered a religious indicator, the Silk Road or the Royal Road is a symbol of commercial interactions on land and sea routes.

The manifestation of literature, art, pottery, and metalworking at trading posts between the two countries can be clearly identified in the remains of cultural heritage and can be the subject of joint research between researchers, research centers and universities of Iran and China, he said.

Referring to the role of cultural diplomacy in the development of official relations between the two countries, he emphasized: “Cultural heritage, as a civilizational indicator, is a gateway to increasing the level of relations in various dimensions between Iran and China. Holding cultural heritage conferences and exhibitions such as ‘Silk Gifts’, which has been organized by the Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Research Institute - as a research hub of the ministry - is an example of this targeted cultural diplomacy.”

Salehi-Amiri continued: “The next program of this ministry is dedicated to the maritime cultural heritage of the two countries. It is hoped that this cooperation, by focusing on understanding maritime culture and technology, can provide the Iranian and Chinese communities with a valuable understanding of the ancient creativity of the two nations.”

He expressed the hope that these cultural interactions will be a valuable introduction to increasing the presence of Chinese tourists in the ancient land of Iran.

The exhibition, featuring a selection of archaeological and artistic treasures from Iran and China, was officially open at the National Museum of Iran on Tuesday.

According to organizers, the exhibition aims to highlight the longstanding cultural exchanges between Iran and China through the lens of art and history.

KD

