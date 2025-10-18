Rooftop solar power stations installed for 22 ministries, state organizations

TEHRAN – In line with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s directive for all government bodies to adopt solar energy, Iran has launched rooftop solar power plants for 22 ministries and state organizations, marking a significant step toward sustainable energy transition in the public sector.

According to the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the initiative was implemented using domestically produced solar panels developed by Iranian knowledge-based companies.

The project’s first phase focused on designing and standardizing rooftop solar systems for 22 ministries and public organizations, in accordance with a cabinet resolution mandating government institutions to utilize renewable energy sources.

In the second phase, the plan will be extended to critical infrastructure and major businesses that directly serve public needs, further integrating renewable energy into the country’s operational backbone.

Successful pilot installations on government buildings demonstrated the viability of this model, showing that rooftop solar systems can serve as an effective framework for achieving sustainable energy supply. Officials say the project could become a blueprint for broader adoption of clean energy solutions in residential buildings and everyday urban life.

EF/MA