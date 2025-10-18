Talkhabi elected as president of Iran Bodybuilding Federation

TEHRAN – Majid Talkhabi was elected as new president of Iran Bodybuilding Federation on Saturday for a four-year term through 2029.

The elections took place at Iran’s Olympic Academy, where Talkhabi secured 28 of the 50 votes cast.

Mojtaba Maleki came second with 22 votes.

Talkhabi replaced Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh in the position.

The Iran Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation is the governing body for Bodybuilding in Iran. It was founded in 2005, and has been a member of IFBB.