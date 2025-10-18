Iran remain unchanged in FIFA World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran national football team remained 21st in the latest FIFA World Ranking issued on Friday.

Team Melli lost to Russia 2-1 and beat Tanzania 2-0 in two friendly matches held last week.

Japan, known as The Samurai Blue, remained unchanged at 19th and they are Asia's top team.

They defeated five-time world champions Brazil 3-2 in an international friendly earlier this week.

Korea Republic moved up one spot to 22nd while Australia was unchanged at 25. Qatar, who qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 by defeating the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, improved one spot to 52nd.

Uzbekistan dropped one spot to 55th while Iraq improved one rung to 58th. Saudi Arabia, who also sealed FIFA World Cup qualification on Tuesday, improved by one to 58th.

Jordan dropped four spots to 66th with UAE (67th, unchanged) and Oman (79th, dropped one) completing Asia's top 10.

Syria impressed by moving up six spots to 86th while Thailand and Malaysia improved by five to 96th and 118th respectively. Sri Lanka jumped four rungs to 193.

Spain still topped the rankings, followed by France and Argentina.