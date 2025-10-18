Israel deliberately kills Lebanese women amid silence of women’s rights bodies 

SOUTH LEBANON — At a time when the world is singing the praises of human rights and equality, Lebanese women are being slaughtered by Israeli missiles amidst the deafening silence of women’s rights organizations that have long claimed to defend women and their dignity.

Since the beginning of the U.S.–led Israeli aggression, targeting women has not merely been a military mistake, but rather a deliberate approach within the framework of a systematic Zionist policy targeting civilians, especially mothers, as they are the pillars of the family and the source of steadfastness in the face of occupation.

The recent killing of citizen Zeinab Raslan and her wounded husband, Hassan Atwi (who was blinded during the Pager Massacre), on October 6, 2025, once again revealed the true face of the Israeli aggression. Israel has no red lines when it comes to extinguishing the voice of life in southern Lebanon.

The systematic targeting does not differentiate between women and men, between a caring mother and a resistance fighter, yet, not a single one of the dozens of hypocritical women’s organizations that prey on the rhetoric of “women’s rights” and “gender justice.”

Since the ceasefire on November 27 last year, 21 women have been killed and 116 others wounded in a series of Israeli attacks. These numbers are not just statistics; they are evidence of the deliberate targeting of Lebanese women, who represent the memory of the South, the guardians of the home, and the nurturers of generations of resistance.

The enemy realizes that women not only constitute half of society, but are also the primary incubators of national values. Thus, it deliberately kills them to extinguish the flame of life and deplete society of its moral and human strength.

What is even more outrageous than the crime itself is the silence of feminist organizations that claim to fight for “oppressed women.”

These organizations, which fill the media space during any incident of domestic violence or legal debate, are completely absent when the killer is Israel; no statements, no symbolic protests, no solidarity with mothers who lost their sons or were martyred in their homes.

It’s as if feminism, in its own terms, doesn’t include women who resist, or the poor, or the rural women living in the villages of the South.

This shameful selectivity reveals that many of these associations are not independent human rights movements, but rather foreign funding tools operating within a specific political agenda.

They remain silent when murder is committed by the Israeli enemy, but they scream loudly when they have the opportunity to attack the values ??of society, religion, or resistance.

Some of these organizations have become soft fronts for cultural hypocrisy, raising the slogan of “freedom” while turning a blind eye to the most heinous forms of enslavement—the systematic killing of women by the occupation regime.

Lebanese women today don’t need imported slogans or soft statements, but rather someone or organizations that will stand with them when their very existence is targeted.

True defense of women begins with protecting their lives from the shells of the occupation, not by repeating meaningless Western terms.

Zainab Raslan and other female martyrs, with their blood, offered the truest definition of feminine dignity.

The silence of feminist organizations in the face of this systematic targeting is as dangerous as the world’s silence in the face of the crimes of the occupation regime.

Now, automatic questions are: What kind of feminism is this that doesn’t express outrage at the killing of women? What kind of “human rights” are these that are divided according to the identity of the killer and the victim?

Confronting this hypocrisy is a national and moral duty, because Lebanese women are not merely victims of war, but symbols of steadfastness in the battle for existence and dignity.

