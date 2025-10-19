Iranian woman Mojallal wins gold at 2025 Asian Rowing Championships

TEHRAN - Fatemeh Mojallal of Iran won a gold medal at the 2025 Asian Rowing Championships on Sunday.

Mojallal crossed the finish line in the women’s single sculls heavyweight with a time of 8:31.11 and won the gold medal.

Also, Zeynab Norouzi claimed a silver medal in the women’s lightweight single sculls with a time of 8:24.75. Hong Kong’s rower took the gold, while the bronze medal went to a rower from Kazakhstan.

Iran had already won one gold and two bronze medals on the first day of the competition.

The competition kicked off on Oct. 17 at the Hai Phong Rowing Training Centre, in Hai Phong, Vietnam.