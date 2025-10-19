5,000 new rooftop solar units to be installed in Sistan-Baluchestan by Mar. 2026

TEHRAN – The Sistan-Baluchestan Power Distribution Company plans to install 5,000 new five-kilowatt solar systems across the province by the end of this year (late March 2026), its managing director Mohammad Raeisi said, predicting that the region’s total renewable energy capacity will reach 1,000 megawatts within the next two years.

According to Raeisi, Sistan-Baluchestan currently ranks first nationwide in installing government-supported five-kilowatt rooftop solar systems.

“So far, 4,700 of these systems have been commissioned in the province, making a significant contribution to the country’s renewable energy expansion,” he said, as reported by IRIB.

He added that alongside the rooftop installations, 51 sites for large-scale solar power plants have been designated by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), with contractors already selected.

“Construction work is expected to be completed by the end of the year,” Raeisi noted.

EF/MA