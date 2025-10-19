Isfahan's entrepreneurs, industrialists plan to strengthen economic co-op with Vietnam

TEHRAN- The governor-general of Isfahan, in a meeting with the ambassador of Vietnam in Tehran, informed about the plans of Isfahan's entrepreneurs and industrialists to strengthen economic cooperation with Vietnam and stated: “Trade, industry, and tourism can be three important pillars of cooperation between the two countries, and we are fully prepared to host Vietnamese artistic, cultural, and tourism groups.”

Mehdi Jamali-Nejad said that Isfahan, as the cultural capital, has very high capacity for international cooperation and is ready to develop relations with countries like Vietnam.

He elaborated on the expanse and capacities of Isfahan province and added: “Isfahan is one of the largest provinces in Iran, with more than 124 cities and 10,000 villages.”

The governor-general of Isfahan also stated that the city benefits from more than 12 percent of the country's industries and numerous scientific and academic centers, adding: “Over 20 universities and research centers are active in this province, making it an important hub for the development of science, technology, and industry.”

He identified the main pillars of the province's development as including tourism, new energies, and information technology, and emphasized: “Isfahan, as the cultural capital of Iran and one of the UNESCO registered cities, has a very high capacity for international cooperation and is ready to develop relations with countries like Vietnam.”

Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Luong Ngoc, for his part, expressed his happiness at his first trip to this historical city and said: “Isfahan is a city that has been able to beautifully display a blend of tradition and modernity and possesses great cultural and historical depth.”

He added: “Vietnam and Iran are both countries with rich historical and cultural backgrounds that can benefit from numerous capacities in economic, cultural, and social fields. Especially Isfahan, with over 22,000 historical attractions and valuable cultural heritage, has very high capacity for cooperation with our country.”

The ambassador of Vietnam emphasized: “Vietnam, as one of the emerging Asian countries with high economic growth and a population of over 100 million, is ready to develop its cooperation with Iran, especially in the fields of tourism, culture, and economy. We are striving to increase mutual understanding between the two countries by expanding cultural exchanges, holding exhibitions, and facilitating the presence of artists.”

He also pointed to the importance of developing media and cultural cooperation and said: “Plans to invite media and artistic groups from both countries are on the agenda so that we can gain a better understanding of each other and cooperation can develop more broadly.”

The ambassador finally expressed hope that this meeting would be a prelude to increasing political, economic, and cultural interactions between Iran and Vietnam and emphasized his country's full readiness for extensive cooperation in the future.

MA