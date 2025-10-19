Iran to attend International Nano Olympiad 2026

TEHRAN – Iran will participate in the third International Nano Olympiad (INO), which is scheduled to take place in Taipei, Taiwan, from December 12 to 18, 2026.

The INO aims to provide a platform for young innovators and researchers to showcase their talents, collaborate with global experts, and address some of the world’s most pressing environmental and technological challenges.

INO 2026 will focus on nano-biotechnology and health. It aims to address critical challenges and opportunities in healthcare through nanotechnology. By uniting the brightest minds across the globe, the INO promises to push the boundaries of innovation and contribute to shaping a healthier future.

The Olympiad will be centered around different topics, including nanodrug delivery systems, nano-sensors and diagnostic technologies, nanomaterials in medical devices and tissue engineering, nano-biotechnology for sustainable health, nano-biomimetic technology in biomedical applications, and the application of artificial intelligence and big data in nano-biotechnology.

In 2018, the first INO was held from April 10 to 15 at Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park, and nine teams from four foreign countries competed at the event.

The participants presented their solutions for the global challenges related to water and wastewater treatment, agriculture, food and packaging, alternative energies, drugs and medication, information and communication through nanotechnology.

The second INO 2024 was held from October 17 to 18 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Isfahan University of Technology represented Iran and won the gold medal.

The Iranian team competed with participants from Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

Hamid-Reza Qorbani, Ph.D. student of metallurgical engineering, and Nima Dehqan, B.S student of metallurgical engineering, proposed a project named ‘Using sunlight to produce clean hydrogen fuel’, IRNA reported.

The presented projects focused on global challenges facing nanotechnology applications in the development and production of new (alternative) energies, including hydrogen fuel, wind energy, solar energy, nuclear energy, tidal energy, geothermal energy, and biomass energy.

This year, Tehran played host to the first INO for high-school students aged 16-19, on September 29.

Participants from 20 countries, including Germany, Bangladesh, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, England, the United States, Venezuela, India, and Australia, attended the event online.

The INO 2025 presented a unique opportunity for participants to delve into the world of nanotechnology and its potential to address pressing environmental challenges. It emphasized a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical creativity. By combining rigorous assessment with creative project work, the competition aimed to cultivate a deeper understanding of the transformative potential of nanotechnology in addressing global challenges.

