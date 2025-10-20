Gas transmission network fully prepared for winter, says NIIGC chief

TEHRAN – The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) is fully prepared for the winter season and will ensure stable gas transmission nationwide through effective management and operational transformation, the company’s managing director, Saeed Tavakkoli, said.

Speaking at a coordination meeting with regional transmission managers, Tavakkoli praised the dedication of personnel working across Iran’s ten regional gas transmission zones, calling them “the guardians of the country’s energy reliability.”

“Every incident in the main pipelines is a test of professionalism and responsibility, and you have always emerged with pride,” he said, adding that their commitment had prevented major national crises during floods and other emergencies in past years.

Tavakkoli highlighted the technical maturity and organizational development achieved by the Gas Transmission Company of Iran, noting that its workforce has evolved from project-level operators into highly skilled professionals capable of running complex systems with precision.

He emphasized that the company now operates under modern, science-based management frameworks and that regions adopting such approaches have achieved remarkable outcomes.

Describing the company as “a leading and exemplary organization,” Tavakkoli said: “The country’s reputation and the reliability of its gas network depend on your performance. Although your work is not always visible, its value is recognized.”

He also stressed the need for proper prioritization in management and efficient use of resources, warning that “misjudging priorities reduces effectiveness and impact.”

Addressing coordination between operational and headquarters divisions, Tavakkoli urged teamwork and communication, saying that occasional differences should be treated as opportunities for improvement, not division.

As winter approaches, he called for unity and meticulous planning to avoid disruptions experienced in previous years, expressing confidence in the staff’s dedication and professionalism: “Your commitment is the foundation that keeps Iran’s gas industry strong and honorable.”

