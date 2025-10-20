Saber Kazemi comes out of coma

TEHRAN – Iranian international volleyball player Saber Kazemi has woken up from an induced coma.

Kazemi, who recently signed with the Qatari side Al Rayyan and had appeared in their training sessions, suffered severe brain damage on Friday.

He was immediately hospitalized and placed in a coma but he has woken up from come. The treatment process is reportedly ongoing with seriousness.

Kazemi has been one of Iran’s rising volleyball stars after competing in international events such as the Olympics and the Asian Championship.