IRCS, Intl. Organization for Migration to boost co-op 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have discussed ways to boost collaborations on refugees.

During a meeting held in Tehran on Sunday, Iori Kato, from the IOM Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, lauded the IRCS's achievements and high capacities in addressing crises, stating that the two organizations share common goals that can lay the basis for expanding joint efforts.

He also voiced the IOM's willingness to develop comprehensive cooperation with the IRCS across multiple sectors, particularly camp coordination and camp management, the IRCS website reported.

For his part, Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, said the IRCS is ready to collaborate with the IMO in the educational and health sectors.

Refugees in many other countries are subject to ill-treatment, while in Iran, they are treated with dignity. Accordingly, empowering refugees, including educating them, is placed on the top agenda of the IRCS, Kolivand further noted.

The official went on to say that Helal Houses (community-owned Red Crescent Houses) provide social and relief services throughout the country to immigrants and vulnerable groups.

IRCS services to refugees

In 2024, the IRCS, in cooperation with the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iran, conducted joint programs to address the challenges facing Afghan refugees and vulnerable Iranians residing in the Golshahr district in Mashhad, northeastern Khorasan Razavi province.

“The initiative to provide primary health and rehabilitation services to Afghan immigrants and residents of Golshahr district is part of the joint program,” IRNA quoted Razieh Alishvandi, the IRCS director for international affairs, as saying.

Based on the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (2013 –2014), IRCS and ICRC agreed to support the rehabilitated refugees.

“The program aims to provide basic health, mental health, educational, and social services. It also focuses on providing preventive and social assistance and reducing social harm to the target population,” she added.

The project was implemented in four provinces on the eastern border of the country after the arrival of Afghan immigrants who left their countries because of the new governance in Afghanistan.

Mine awareness project, increasing foreign nationals’ awareness of landmine dangers while returning to their home country through shared borders; International humanitarian law project, that is holding educational workshops have been held to familiarize the IRCS staff with the structure of the international movement and humanitarian rights; and Health projects, providing health services to pregnant women, and people suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, mental health disorders, and physical disorders are among the IRCS programs to empower refugees.

