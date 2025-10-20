42nd TISFF exhibiting remarkable accomplishments in global short films

TEHRAN – Four non-competitive side programs will be held during the 42nd Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF), which kicked off in Tehran on Sunday.

The programs aim to exhibit remarkable accomplishments in the realm of global short films, in addition to engaging in retrospection of the heritage of Iranian short films, ILNA reported.

“Seekers: A Quest for Place in Contemporary Turkish Cinema,” “China’s Emerging Short Cinema,” “A Selection of Film7days,” and “Pioneers: Iranian Echoes from Tampere” are the programs scheduled to be held during the festival.

“Seekers: A Quest for Place in Contemporary Turkish Cinema” explores humanity’s search for belonging, from intimate family struggles for love and connection in contemporary Turkish films such as “Good Morning Mom” and “Southwest” to individual battles against indifference in the movies “The School Bus” and “The Moisture”.

It also spans broader quests for a future in borderlands in the movie “Garan” and for survival and global justice in “Bishwa Ijtema”, reflecting the enduring human will to find meaning and a place in the world.

These programs will be screened every evening with the presence of the curators and guest filmmakers in the halls of the international section of the festival at the Iran Mall Cinema Complex in the east of Tehran. Following the screenings, Q&A sessions will be held. Tickets

For “China’s Emerging Short Cinema,” a selection of new Chinese short films has been curated from over 3,600 submissions.

Focusing on a few exceptional fiction works, the five chosen films reflect China’s regional, cultural, and linguistic diversity. Showcasing emerging talent, they highlight the creativity and promise of the country’s next generation of filmmakers, increasingly recognized at international festivals.

“A Selection of Film7days” is the title of another program at the TISFF. Film7days, held in Kazan since 2019, is an international short film competition where ten teams create short films during a seven-day intensive camp, under expert mentorship. Selected projects are guided from script to final cut, guaranteeing their global festival success.

This program presents a curated selection of the best films, showcasing diverse landscapes, cultures, and characters from multiple years and countries.

“Pioneers: Iranian Echoes from Tampere” presents a selection of six award-winning Iranian short films previously acclaimed at the Tampere Film Festival in Finland.

As one of the world’s leading short film festivals, Tampere has long highlighted Iranian cinema. Revisiting these films allows audiences to reflect on the history, evolution, and artistic achievements of Iranian short cinema, which is recognized internationally.

The Tehran International Short Film Festival stands as one of Asia's most prestigious and widely recognized platforms for short films, celebrated for its dedication to creative excellence, innovation, and the promotion of diverse voices in cinema.

Over the course of its illustrious history, the TISFF has evolved into a vibrant hub for global storytelling, attracting thousands of submissions from filmmakers worldwide—a reflection of its unparalleled reputation as a cornerstone for emerging talent and visionary cinematic voices.

Organized by the Iranian Youth Cinema Society (IYCS), a leading organization in short film production and education, the TISFF is an OSCARS®-qualifying festival, renowned for embracing innovation while celebrating cinematic tradition.

For its 42nd edition, TISFF proudly showcases its established categories of fiction, documentary, animation, and experimental films—genres that have long been at the heart of its commitment to cinematic excellence, with the Grand Prize winner becoming eligible for Academy Awards® consideration.

In addition, the festival spotlights its AI Competition Program, highlighting the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in redefining storytelling and artistic expression, reflecting TISFF's vision for the future of filmmaking.

New this year, the TISFF proudly presents the Emerging Horizons Award, which reflects TISFF's enduring focus on emerging talent. This category is dedicated to first or second short fiction films from filmmakers in the MENA region, offering a platform for fresh and visionary voices from this dynamic part of the world.

The 42nd Tehran International Short Film Festival will run until October 24.

SS/SAB

