200,000 people tour West Azarbaijan museums in six months

TEHRAN—Head of West Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Morteza Safari said that 225,402 tourists visited the province’s museums during the first half of current Iranian year (March-September 2025).

He told IRNA that Takht-e Soleyman in Takab, Chaldoran church, and the Baqcheh Jooq Palace Museum have attracted the most visitors during the current period. He noted that all museums in the province are open and ready to welcome tourists.

Safari also referred to the development process of the Urmia Museum of Archaeology and said that according to the estimate of the construction consultant, 250 billion rials ($250,000) are needed to complete the development of the museum.

He said that two seasons of this project have been completed so far, adding that also, the third season of the development of the museum has begun, and this season, metal structures will be constructed.

KD

