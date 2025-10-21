UNESCO-listed Uraman to host meeting on stone architecture

TEHRAN-- A specialized meeting on the topic of ‘Siah-Chador and Stone Architecture in the Kordestan’s Uraman’ will be held in Tehran with presence of South Korean architectural historian Namsub Choi.

According to Miras-e Arya (CHTN), the specialized meeting will include Mohammad Ebrahim Zarei, the head of the Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Research Institute, and Pouya Talebnia, the head of Kordestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, as speakers, and Nader Karimian Sardashti is the secretary of the meeting.

The gathering will be held at Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Research Institute on Saturday.

This program aims to examine the role of Siah-Chador (nomadic black tent) and the stone architecture in the cultural identity and architectural heritage of Uraman region in Kordestan province and exchange views with domestic and foreign experts.

KD

