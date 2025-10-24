World Development Information Day highlights mobilization of public opinion

In 1972, the General Assembly established World Development Information Day to draw the attention of the world to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them.

The Assembly decided that the date for the Day should coincide with United Nations Day, October 24, which was also the date of the adoption, in 1970, of the International Development Strategy for the Second United Nations Development Decade.

It is deemed that improving the dissemination of information and the mobilization of public opinion, particularly among young people, would lead to greater awareness of the problems of development, thus promoting efforts in the sphere of international cooperation for development.

Since the 1970s, Governments have dedicated themselves to the fundamental objectives enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations to create conditions of stability and well-being and to ensure a minimum standard of living consistent with human dignity through economic and social progress and development.

The launching of the First United Nations Development Decade in 1961 marked a major worldwide endeavor to give concrete substance to that solemn pledge. Since then, attempts have continued to adopt measures for that purpose.

Unfortunately, however, the standard of living for millions of people in the world is still pitifully low: they are often still undernourished, uneducated, unemployed, and wanting in many basic amenities. Nonetheless, the current frustrations and disappointments must not be allowed to cloud the vision or stand in the way of the development objectives.

The success of international development activities depends in large measure on improvement in the general international situation that requires concrete progress, particularly in the promotion of equal political, economic, social, and cultural rights for all members of society.

The ultimate objective of development must be to bring about sustained improvement in the well-being of the individual and to bestow benefits on all. If undue privilege, extremes of wealth, and social injustice persist, then development fails in its essential purpose.

The international community must rise to the challenge of the present age of unprecedented opportunities offered by science and technological advances, such that they may be equitably shared by all countries and, in turn, may contribute to the accelerated economic development throughout the world.

Science and technology

Developing countries must continue to increase their expenditure on research and development. They must also continue their concerted efforts, with appropriate assistance from the rest of the world, in expanding their capability to apply science and technology for development, so as to enable the technological gap to be significantly reduced.

Full international cooperation must be extended for the establishment, strengthening, and promotion of scientific research and technological activities, which have a bearing on the expansion and modernization of economies.

Particular attention must be devoted to fostering technologies suitable for each country, and concentrated research efforts should be made in relation to selected problems - the solutions to which can have a catalytic effect in accelerating development.

New solutions to development challenges

The information and communications technologies have the potential to provide new solutions to development challenges, particularly in the context of globalization, and can foster economic growth, competitiveness, access to information and knowledge, poverty eradication, and social inclusion that will help to expedite the integration of all countries, especially developing countries, in particular the least developed countries, into the global economy.

Furthermore, it is a well-established fact that information and communications technologies present new opportunities and challenges and that there is a pressing need to address the major impediments that developing countries face in accessing new technologies, such as insufficient resources, infrastructure, education, capacity, investment, and connectivity, and issues related to technology ownership, standards, and flows.

The digital divide

However, there are concerns regarding the digital divide in access to information and communications technology tools and broadband connectivity between countries at different levels of development, which affects many economically and socially relevant applications in areas such as government, business, health and education, and further expresses concern with regard to the special challenges faced in the area of broadband connectivity by developing countries, including the least developed countries, small island developing States and landlocked developing countries.

