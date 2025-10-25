Iran attends Pasteur Network Annual Meeting 2025

TEHRAN – A delegation of health experts from the Pasteur Institute of Iran has participated in the Pasteur Network Annual Meeting 2025 to discuss ways for expanding scientific and operational interactions among member states.

The meeting took place from October 21 to 23 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, IRNA reported.

Every year, the annual meeting convenes scientists, researchers, and public health experts from scientific and public health institutions.

The annual meeting serves as an opportunity for leaders and experts from across the network to come together and exchange views to find effective strategies to address global health challenges.

The head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, Ehsan Mostafavi, attended meetings of the Pasteur Network Asia Pacific region.

Holding joint specialized panels in cooperation with the directors of the Pasteur Institute of Hong Kong, Tunisia, and Guyana, the official elaborated on the Pasteur Institute of Iran’s activities, his own scientific experiences, and answered the questions of the participants.

Also, Ali Maleki, a faculty member of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, presented a scientific lecture on launching and coordinating a diagnostic network, ensuring the quality of diagnostic results and quality control. He highlighted the role of the Pasteur Institute of Iran in developing the COVID-19 diagnostic network and expounded on the effective measures of the institute during the pandemic.

The annual meeting addressed global health priorities through a dynamic program of plenary sessions, roundtables, and thematic discussions. Topics included the surveillance, immunity, and pathogenesis of arboviruses; respiratory and emerging viruses; bacteria, microbiota, and parasites; and the intersection of climate and health.

The agenda also featured sessions on vaccine manufacturing, community involvement in research, and gender equity in science.

The Pasteur Network is an alliance of over 30 institutes in 25 countries across 5 continents that plays a crucial role in tackling global health challenges through science, innovation, and public health.

Climate-sensitive diseases, viral diseases, respiratory infections, innovative approaches in the diagnosis of emerging and re-emerging diseases, and cooperation in developing vaccines were among other key topics of the meeting.

