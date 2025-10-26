Iran’s saffron exports surge 73% as UAE tops buyers

TEHRAN – Iran exported more than 99.5 tons of saffron, valued at over $94 million, in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21–September 22), marking a 73 percent increase in volume and a $45 million rise in export value compared with the same period last year, according to data from Iran’s Customs Administration.

The exports included various packaged forms of saffron weighing between 10 and 30 grams, shipped to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Spain, China, Afghanistan, India, Germany, the United Kingdom, and others.

The UAE ranked as the top customer, importing about 29.7 tons worth $29.1 million. Spain followed with 19.6 tons worth $18.9 million, while China was the third-largest buyer with 12.6 tons valued at $12.5 million. Afghanistan imported 10.5 tons worth $10.3 million, and Germany purchased three tons worth around $1.6 million.

In the same period last year, Iran exported 57 tons of saffron valued at $49.5 million, highlighting significant growth in both volume and value this year.

