20 new museums to be added to Tehran’s cultural scene

TEHRAN--Nearly 20 museums will be added to Tehran's cultural and tourism sites, said CEO of Tehran Municipality Cultural Spaces Development Company Nazem Razavi.

He also said that a good opportunity has been created in the development of cultural complexes, Shabestan news agency reported.

Razavi added that one of the special measures of Tehran Municipality Cultural Spaces Development Company is to allocate three trillion rials ($3 million) to implement the tourism projects.

He continued that over 200 mosques were supported and monitored with nearly eight trillion rials, and this measure is a reminder of the sixth term of urban management.

Tehran is one of Iran's leading tourism destinations, and the city is home to an array of famous tourist attractions. In 2016, Tehran received 1.64 million foreign tourists. There are several artistic, historic and scientific museums in Tehran, including World Heritage Site Golestan Palace, National Museum of Iran and the Carpet Museum. There is also the Museum of Contemporary Art, which hosts works of artists such as Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Van Gogh.

KD