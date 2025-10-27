Tehran hosting 2nd Intl. Tech Olympics

TEHRAN – Over 1,100 technology experts from 16 countries, namely Pakistan, Oman, Russia, Vietnam, Turkey, Tunisia, Iraq, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, India, Lebanon, Indonesia, Romania, Algeria, and the Netherlands, plus Iran, are competing in the final phase of the second International Tech Olympics which kicked off in Tehran on Monday and will run till October 30.

The participants are competing in six different fields, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, programming, robotics, drones, and Internet of Things (IOT). Each of these competitions consists of several leagues, covering different specialized areas within the field.

This year, more than 12,000 individuals from Iran and 65 countries participated in the preliminary round/first phase of the international Tech Olympics, indicating the number of participants has doubled compared to the first international technology Olympics held last year. In 2024, over 6,300 participants from Iran and other countries took part in the Olympics.

The Cybersecurity competition aims to identify the most outstanding talents and creative minds in the field. The competition provides a unique opportunity for participants to evaluate their technical skills via engaging and exciting challenges.

The main goal is to strengthen data security, encourage knowledge and experience sharing, and improve cybersecurity preparedness against cyber threats.

In the first stage of the cybersecurity challenge, 1,898 Iranian and 110 foreign experts competed in three leagues: Software Capture the Flag (CTF) Attack and Defense, Hardware CTF, and Pwny Racing.

The programming section includes Front-end, Python/Django, Algorithms, and Golang leagues; a total of 4,882 Iranians and 728 individuals from different countries attended the first phase.

The AI section covers text processing, data processing, and image processing leagues.

The IOT section focuses on challenges such as smart system design, crisis management, and energy consumption optimization.

The robotics section involves lightweight, heavyweight, and student leagues, and the drone section has various competitions in different fields such as autonomous missions, group flying, and flight intelligence.

Iran ranks 72 in technology, innovation

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025, Iran is ranked among upper middle-income countries, ranking 72nd among 166 countries.

The country’s ranking has improved by one position compared to 2022.

UNCTAD has categorized 17 types of technologies as frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone technology, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, biofuels, biogas and biomass, wind energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, nanotechnology, and gene editing.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2025: Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for Development surveys the complex artificial intelligence landscape, aiming to help decision-makers design science, technology, and innovation policies that foster inclusive technological progress.

The Report 2025 calls for AI that puts people first and is shaped through global cooperation in which all countries have a say. The Report identifies three key leverage points – infrastructure, data, and skills – offering a broad socioeconomic perspective on AI while analyzing requirements and policies to promote sustainable industrialization and innovation.

The sub-indices of readiness for frontier technologies in 2025 show that Iran’s best ranking is in the research and development sub-index (35th in the world).

In the finance sub-index, the country’s ranking has improved from 62 in 2022 to 56 in 2025. In other sub-indexes like skills and the establishment of information and communication technology, its ranking has lowered from 74 and 78 in 2022 to 82 and 94 in 2025, respectively.

