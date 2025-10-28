Iran welcomes foreign investment in pharmaceutical industry: health minister

TEHRAN – Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has announced the country’s readiness to attract foreign investment in its pharmaceutical industry.

By providing necessary infrastructure and a big market, Iran welcomes any constructive cooperation in this regard, IRNA quoted Zafarqandi as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing a conference titled ‘Health Investment: A Bridge for Regional Prosperity’, held on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the Global Health Exhibition, running from October 27 to 30 at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting Iran’s capabilities in the pharmaceutical industry, Zafarqandi said, “Today, Iran is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in the region, which has been able to address a large part of its needs through domestic production, ranging from generic drugs to biotechnology and biosimilar products.”

High production capacity, innovative leadership in cell therapies and biopharmaceuticals, expert human resources, adhering to global quality standards, and competitive pricing are among the outstanding features of the health products manufactured in the country, the official added.

“Our goal is to boost cooperation through establishing collaborative ventures in the fields of research, development, and production, sharing technology in complex generic drugs and biopharmaceuticals, as well as developing a resilient regional supply chain for active pharmaceutical ingredients,” he further noted.

Generic drugs are those that are biologically identical to brand-name drugs, but are sold under their chemical or generic name, Zafarqandi said.

Underscoring the importance of promoting ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the health minister said, “Let’s utilize the two countries’ scientific capabilities, financial resources, and prospects to turn into a regional power in the health field, and make a healthier future for our people.”

Global Health Exhibition

A delegation of senior managers in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries, led by Zafarqandi, is participating in the eighth edition of the Global Health Exhibition.

The 2025 Exhibition is being held under the theme ‘Invest in Health’, attracting over 2000 regional and global brands, 20 country pavilions, and 500 global speakers, Mehr news agency reported.

As one of the most prominent healthcare events in the region, the event will provide a great opportunity for the health ministry to foster scientific and technological ties with regional countries and international institutions, holding meetings with his counterparts, expounding on Iran’s accomplishments in the fields of medicine and medical equipment, medical technology, medical sciences, as well as exploring avenues for joint investment and sharing expertise.

The exhibition is showcasing next-generation healthcare innovation, digital transformation, medical technology, investment opportunities, and clinical excellence, bringing together global leaders across public and private sectors to drive conversations and action around the future of care.

It is centered around digital health services and remote care, artificial intelligence in healthcare, strategies to control emerging infectious diseases, and safeguarding the supply chain of medicines and medical equipment in the region.

Digital Health Forum, Leaders Summit, and Investor Venture Forum are among the events to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

