Tajik interior minister visits tourist attractions in Isfahan

TEHRAN – Tajikistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ramazon Rahimzoda visited the historic city of Isfahan on Monday as part of his ongoing trip to Iran.

Rahimzoda was accompanied by Isfahan province’s Governor-General Mehdi Jamalinejad, who welcomed him at Isfahan international airport, Miras Aria reported on Tuesday.

Talking to Rahimzoda, Jamalinejad described Isfahan as the “city of peace in the Middle East (West Asia)” and said that cultural and linguistic ties between Iran and Tajikistan could strengthen cooperation in trade and tourism. “Given our shared language and cultural similarities, Tajikistan can be Isfahan’s best partner in expanding commercial and cultural relations,” Jamalinejad said.

Rahimzoda also held talks with provincial officials and tourism sector representatives before visiting several of Isfahan’s historical and cultural landmarks.

Speaking during the visit, Rahimzoda said that Isfahan is a historical city that remained lesser-known to many people outside Iran.

“People in other countries should come to understand the art and beauty of this city,” he said, as quoted by the news agency.

Isfahan, located in central Iran, was designated the Asian Capital of Tourism for 2025 by the Asian Mayors Forum in recognition of its cultural heritage and role in international urban cooperation. The city, which flourished as Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great during the Safavid dynasty, remains one of the country’s main tourist destinations.

Known for its Islamic architecture, bazaars, Persian gardens, and historic bridges, Isfahan is often described by the Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast”, which is literary translated into “Isfahan is half the world.”

