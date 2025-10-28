Leverage of pressure and reality of distrust

TEHRAN - In a note, Shargh analyzes a change of mediators in the stalled nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S.

It implicitly suggests that Iran should enter direct talks with the negotiating party – the United States. It wrote: Recently, the media has criticized the change in the direction of mediation in the Iranian nuclear case from Oman and Qatar to Egypt, and some analysts have assessed this move as a tactical mistake. In the nuclear case, no foreign mediator can be absolutely reliable. The reality is that trust in mediators, even if Oman or Qatar return to their former position in the case, cannot guarantee Iran's national interests. Therefore, the only effective strategy is to accurately recognize the goals and limitations of regional and trans-regional parties and maintain Iran's independence of action in negotiations. Recent experience shows that choosing any country as a mediator is more a tool for foreign power play than a guarantee of Iran's diplomatic success. The country's diplomatic apparatus needs a serious review to protect itself from the influence of regional and trans-regional actors by relying on domestic capacity and realistic analysis of the motives of foreign parties and avoiding tactical mistakes that could weaken Iran's position.

Etemad: Need to expand trade ties with ECO members

In an interview with Valiollah Afkhami, former head of the Trade Development Organization of Iran, Etemad discussed Iran’s trade ties with ECO member countries. It said: Afkhami believes there is unused capacity among ECO members and that Iran can increase the level of trade to more than $40 billion per year through tariff agreements and the creation of joint transportation infrastructure. According to him, the Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan railway route and the Iran-Pakistan-Turkey corridor are among the most important trade routes that can transform regional trade. ECO is one of the few regional organizations in which Iran has a pivotal position, and as the global economy moves towards regional blocs, Iran should strengthen its role in connecting Central Asia to the Persian Gulf. Trade with ECO is not just about exports and imports, but should be seen as part of a regional value chain, where Iran can play a more active role in energy, transportation, and downstream industries.

Ham Mihan: New negotiations are far from expected

Ham Mihan spoke with Rahman Ghahremanpour, an international affairs analyst, about the possibility of a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States. The analyst says: The negotiations between Iran and the United States have been halted after Israel began attacks on Iran, and there is no prospect of new negotiations. The United States is not willing to accept Iran’s proposal for an agreement, and the proposal that the United States is proposing is unacceptable to Iran. The concessions that the two sides have offered each other are not acceptable to the other; as a result, the two sides cannot reach an agreement. Iran wants the United States to back down from its recent positions and, for example, not to raise the issue of the missile and regional issues, and to enter into negotiations solely on the nuclear issue. In the nuclear issue, Iran demands that sanctions on Iran be lifted in exchange for concessions on the nuclear issue. The United States has not agreed to these Iranian demands. Now, relations between Tehran and Washington are in a situation where we have moved away from the point of balance and the optimal point that can lead to a solution to the problem.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Economic effects of remaining on FATF blacklist

Arman-e-Emrooz examined the economic effects of being left on the FATF blacklist and said: The economic effects of not leaving the FATF blacklist, beyond direct sanctions, have cast a shadow on all aspects of the Iranian economy. Staying on this list increases the cost of economic transactions by 10 to 25 percent and has direct effects on foreign trade, exchange rates, and domestic inflation. From a foreign trade perspective, staying on the blacklist affects cooperation with neighboring countries. When Iran is on the blacklist, economic cooperation with these countries is affected, and costs increase. Iran's failure to be delisted highlights the conflict between politics and economics. Domestic and foreign political issues are at fault, and its economic effects, from a 25 percent increase in trade costs to intensifying inflation, have negatively affected the economy. Ultimately, delisting is not only a technical necessity but key to Iran's economic revival on the global stage. Without decisive action, the shadow of risk and uncertainty will remain over the country's economic future.