What Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said at his weekly briefing

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, addressed a wide range of domestic, regional, and international issues in a press briefing on Monday morning, highlighting Iran’s approach to diplomacy, regional stability, and international law.

‘Iran remains open to talks whenever necessary conditions exist’

Commenting on the prospects for negotiations with the United States, Baqaei stated that Iran remains open to talks whenever the necessary conditions exist and when such dialogue would serve national interests. He stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not dependent on any single negotiation track, describing diplomacy as a continuous and evolving process guided by Iran’s national priorities.

Regarding contacts with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he reaffirmed that Iran’s cooperation is based on a law passed by the Iranian Parliament and coordinated with the Supreme National Security Council. Routine technical interactions, such as the refueling of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, continue within this framework.

In late August, the UK, France, and Germany triggered the so-called snapback mechanism at the UN, effectively reimposing sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement. Tehran has rejected this move as unlawful, citing Washington’s withdrawal from the deal and Europe’s subsequent failure to uphold its commitments as the root cause of the current standoff.

Efforts by Russia and China to secure additional time for diplomacy at the UN Security Council in September were unsuccessful, clearing the way for the Western push. On September 29, the European Council announced that sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 deal had been reinstated.

Complicating matters further, Israel launched a large-scale military attack against Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear scientists, high-ranking military officials, and civilians. The United States followed by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, disrupting indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

‘Region is now witnessing Israel’s violation of Gaza ceasefire’

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Baqaei said that the region is now witnessing the violation of a ceasefire that was meant to prevent further killings in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery. He condemned these violations, asserting that they increase the responsibility of the ceasefire guarantors.

He described the Zionist regime as “the absolute evil in the region,” warning that as long as Israel believes it will not be held accountable by the international community, it will persist in its crimes. Baqaei also criticized U.S. reactions to international legal rulings against Israel, calling them evidence of Washington’s complicity in the regime’s actions.

Israel has repeatedly violated U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan since it came into effect on October 10, killing around 100 Palestinians.

The total Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, now exceeds 68,500, according to local health authorities. On the ground, the suffering continues unabated.

‘International law must not be undermined by political pressure’

Baqaei underlined that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are key institutions for settling disputes within the UN system. He noted that the ICJ’s recent advisory opinion reaffirmed previous rulings declaring Israel’s occupation illegal and labeling its actions in Gaza as grave violations of human rights.

He announced that Iran has begun legal documentation of U.S. and Israeli acts of aggression against the country. This process, led jointly by the Foreign Ministry, the Judiciary, and the Presidential Legal Department, has already secured condemnation of such acts by 120 Non-Aligned Movement countries during the Uganda summit.

‘Antisemitic accusations designed by Israel to damage Iran–Australia relations’

Regarding Australia’s recent allegations against Iran, Baqaei reiterated that the accusations were baseless and designed by Israeli agencies to damage Iran–Australia relations.

He welcomed Australia’s later clarification that there was no evidence of Iranian interference, saying this confirmed Iran’s position from the outset. He urged Australia to maintain independent foreign policy decisions.

A formal government inquiry in the Australian state of New South Wales fully exonerated the Islamic Republic of Iran from any involvement in a series of “antisemitic attacks”, exposing the baseless nature of the accusations that led Canberra to expel Iran's ambassador in August.

The findings, delivered in a parliamentary Q&A session, concerned the NSW Police's "Strike Force Pearl," which investigated 14 serious attacks on Jewish properties and institutions. In a clear and unequivocal response to questioning, the police force stated it has "nil holdings" in relation to Iran or its agents perpetrating the incidents.

In August, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave Iran’s ambassador seven days to leave the country, saying Aussie Intelligence services had linked Iran to an arson attack on a cafe in Sydney in October last year, and another on a synagogue in Melbourne in December. He provided no evidence for his claims.

‘Readiness is prudence, not fear’

On the subject of potential U.S. military action, Baqaei acknowledged that the risk of aggression has always existed but emphasized that Iran’s readiness reflects prudence, not fear. He said Iran’s armed forces remain fully alert and have learned from past experiences that Israel’s statements and assurances cannot be trusted.

He also referred to National Security Adviser-level talks with Iraq, noting progress in implementing a bilateral security agreement signed earlier this year. Both sides, he said, are committed to fulfilling their obligations to ensure border security and stability.

‘Iranian national detained in France released under supervision’

Baqaei confirmed that Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari has been released under supervision and is currently staying outside prison while awaiting her next court hearing. He reiterated that her detention was unjustified and that Iran continues to pursue her complete release through diplomatic channels.