TEHRAN – More than 1,200 Friday prayer leaders, seminary teachers, elders, and tribal chiefs from both Sunni and Shia communities in Sistan and Baluchestan Province have voiced strong support for the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), denouncing Australia’s recent move to label the force a state sponsor of terrorism.

The group criticized Canberra’s designation as “illegal and influenced by the Zionist regime,” arguing that it ignored the IRGC’s role in safeguarding Iran’s national security and fighting terrorism. They said the decision was aimed at diverting global attention from the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Australia formally listed the IRGC as a "state sponsor of terrorism" last week, asserting the group was responsible for two attacks on Jewish venues in Sydney and Melbourne in 2024 – allegations that Australian police confirmed were unfounded after they were first raised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

During a press conference in August, Albanese declared the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador, citing ASIO intelligence assessments that blamed Iran for two "antisemitic attacks" – one at a Sydney restaurant and another at a Melbourne synagogue. At that time, Albanese indicated that blacklisting the IRGC would be his subsequent measure.

Nevertheless, Albanese provided no proof for the accusations. Prior to his announcement, Australia’s federal police had already clarified that 15 reported antisemitic incidents nationwide—incidents cited to justify new laws restricting pro-Palestinian protests—were actually orchestrated by organized crime groups, not political or religious extremists.

The government’s allegations were further weakened in October, when an official inquiry in New South Wales completely exonerated Iran from involvement in a series of purported antisemitic attacks. During a parliamentary questioning session concerning “Strike Force Pearl,” which investigated 14 major attacks on Jewish institutions and properties, NSW Police confirmed it had “nil holdings” linking Iran or its agents to the events.

Historically, relations between Tehran and Canberra have been steady. Analysts attribute the sudden deterioration to pressure exerted on Australia by Israel after Prime Minister Albanese publicly endorsed a two-state solution in the occupied Palestinian territories. Iranians have said Australia was looking to "pay ransom to the occupying Israeli regime” with the sanctioning of the IRGC.