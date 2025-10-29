Iran-Iraq sci-tech park inaugurated in Baghdad

TEHRAN – Sharif University of Technology has launched the first joint science and technology park in Baghdad University, following a year and a half of ongoing cooperation between the two universities.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of the president of Sharif University of Technology, Masoud Tajrishi, and the president of Baghdad University, Baha Ibrahim Insaf, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

It is a five-year plan through which Sharif University of Technology will share its twenty-year experience and knowledge in establishing science and technology parks with Baghdad University.

The plan consists of three stages. Each stage involves specific steps, outputs, and deliverables.

The first stage of establishing the science and technology park is now complete. The project includes four steps: allocating the required space; identifying faculty members with diverse fields of specialization from the University of Baghdad to support the commercialization of research achievements; analyzing opportunities, and threats; and finally, developing a draft of legal provisions and regulations to strengthen the field of technology, innovation, as well as the establishment of start-up businesses in Iraq's scientific, research, and technological ecosystem.

Iraq seeks Iran’s expertise in establishing sci-tech parks

In January, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, in a meeting with Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, announced Iraq’s interest in benefiting from Iran’s experience and knowledge in establishing science and technology parks.

Highlighting Iran’s high capabilities in technology sectors, the official said, “Regulations have been passed to found technology parks in the country, and we are willing to use Iran’s expertise,” IRNA reported.

“Enhancing cooperation between Iraqi and Iranian universities will boost the scientific capacities of the two countries and help solve their problems,” Al-Aboudi noted.

He also stressed that scientific cooperation between Iran and Iraq should be on par with political and cultural relations.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored Iran’s extensive experience in founding technological and knowledge-based companies, saying that Iran is prepared to share its experience in establishing science and technology parks and help Iraq either through providing consultation or investment opportunities.

The official also announced Iranian universities, namely Iran University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, to open branches in Iraq.

Referring to the shared interests and commonalities between Iran and Iraq, he said the two countries are interested in developing relations in science and technology, hence existing agreements and memorandums should be implemented.

In December 2024, Simaei-Sarraf announced the country’s readiness to establish a joint science and technology park in Iraq.

The official also expressed Iran’s interest in attracting talented and motivated Iraqi students, particularly to the universities of border cities.

The Iraqi students are required to study in Persian, Simaei-Sarraf said, adding that the Iraqi administration has welcomed the idea, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Haider Abd Dahed, the Iraqi deputy minister of higher education. Both officials emphasized their interest in expanding scientific ties through exchanging students, research, and technology.

