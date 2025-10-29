Iran’s Zandi takes gold at 2025 World Taekwondo Championships
October 29, 2025 - 15:24
TEHRAN – Abolfazl Zandi of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships on Wednesday.
Zandi defeated Georgii Gurtsiev (AIN) 12-8 in the final of -58kg.
Kefen Huang of China and Azerbaijan’s Gashim Magomedov won two bronze medals.
Iran’s Mehdi Haji Mousaei had previously won a silver medal in the 63kg.
The 2025 World Taekwondo Championships is the 27th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships and take place in Wuxi, China from Oct. 24 to 30.
