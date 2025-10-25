Iran’s Hajimousaei wins silver at 2025 World Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mehdi Hajimousaei won a silver medal at the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships on Saturday.

Hajimousaei was forced to withdraw against Tunisian Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi in the final of the -63kg of the due to the injury during the first round.

Hajimousaei had defeated Briton Jamie McIntosh 8-0, Albanian Ernest Merdanaj 17-2, Turkey’s Ömer Faruk Dayıoğlu 10-3, Norway’s Kristian Borgen 2-0, and South Korean Jang Jun 2-1 on his way to the final match.

The 2025 Wuxi World Taekwondo Championships, scheduled from the 24th to the 30th, is the largest-ever event with 991 athletes registered, including participants from 180 countries, individual neutral athletes (AIN), and a refugee team.