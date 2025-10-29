US president’s anti-Iran comments flagrant violation of intl. law: Iran’s Japan Embassy

The Iranian embassy in Japan has lambasted recent anti-Iran comments made by US President Donald Trump in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

“Yesterday, the American President's renewed pride in a clear act of aggression against Iran, a sovereign state, confirms once again a stark violation of the bedrock principles of international law, the UN Charter, and the NPT,” said the Embassy in a tweet on the X social media platform.

“This audacity is alarming,” added the post.

The embassy’s reaction followed Trump’s comments in Tokyo, where he claimed that by bombing Iran’s nuclear sites, he had prevented the country from acquiring nuclear weapons within two months, asserting that “this is no longer the case.”

The post also read, “What he said only reinforces the imperative to hold the perpetrator internationally responsible for their actions.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

Later on, a senior Iranian military commander said that the country had prepared itself for a two-month war following the Israeli military aggression.

“Our war strategy was to deal more effective and more crushing blows gradually through proper management,” said Major General Mohsen Rezaei. The United States blew through about a quarter of its supply of high-end THAAD missile interceptors during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, according to two sources familiar with the operation.

US forces countered Tehran’s barrage of ballistic missiles by firing more than 100 THAADs (short for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) – and possibly as many as 150 – a significant portion of America’s stockpile of the advanced air defense system, the sources said. The US has seven THAAD systems, and used two of them in Israel in the conflict.

Using so many THAAD interceptors in such a short period exposed a gap in the US missile defense network and depleted a costly asset at a moment when American public support for Israeli defense has reached historic lows.