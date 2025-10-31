Iranian Para shooters win medals at WSPS World Cup Al Ain

TEHRAN – Nasrin Shahi Samakhoun and Faeze Ahmadi won two medals at the World Shooting Para Sport (WASP) World Cup underway in Al Ain, the UAE.

Shahi claimed a gold medal at the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 with 239.0 points. Her compatriot Ahmadi seized the bronze with 215.6 points.

The silver medal went to Indian shooter Bhakti Sharma with a score of 236.8.

The WASP World Cup takes place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4.

The Zayed Higher Organization Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club welcome 213 athletes from 39 nations competing across 40 individual and team events in rifle, pistol and shot gun disciplines.