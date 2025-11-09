My long-term goal is 2028 Paralympics: Nasrin Shahi

TEHRAN – Iranian para shooter Nasrin Shahi says her main focus is on winning a medal at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Shahi claimed multiple medals at the 2025 Para Shooting World Cup held last week in Al Ain, the UAE. She expressed hope that her recent success would continue at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya and the 2028 Paralympics.

Shahi finished the Al Ain event with two gold medals and one silver, making her the most successful Iranian athlete of the competition.

“The Al Ain World Cup was a qualifier for the Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games. A total of 11 Iranian shooters competed, and about half of them were participating internationally for the first time. The athletes were classified and qualified for the Asian Para Games,” Shahi told Tehran Times.

“I personally won the gold medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event and another gold in the team 50m pistol event. Our women’s pistol team also won a silver medal.”

Despite facing challenges before the tournament, Shahi said she was proud of her performance.

“I was in a difficult condition before the competition but decided to participate in the World Cup. I’m very happy that I managed to perform well and achieve the results I hoped for.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 Asian Para Games, Shahi noted: “The Games will be held from September 28 to October 12 next year, and we have enough time to prepare. In future events, new athletes can also qualify, but the host country and final schedule still need confirmation. It was initially announced that the next event would be in the U.S., but our participation in that has not been finalized. Before Nagoya, we’ll take part in the 2026 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Changwon, South Korea, in early September. That event will help us prepare even better for Nagoya.”

On her ultimate goal, Shahi concluded: “The Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics are three years away. I have short-term goals along the way, but our long-term target is to win medals in Los Angeles. By then, we’ll have improved in performance, mental preparation, and equipment — and we aim to bring more podium finishes for Iran.”